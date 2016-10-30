Whatever You Need To Know To Travel Smart

Because of the poor economy, you may want to reduce your expenses and skip vacations. This article is the perfect starting point for the economical traveler.

To get the best deals on flight prices, browse through several travel sites at once before you purchase your tickets. Some good options are kayak.com, southwest.com and priceline.com. On external websites, you can often find ticket prices that are less than the price on the original retailer's site. However, always make sure to read the fine print to avoid hidden fees. Bon Voyage!

To make it easier to find your luggage when it comes around, put a very unique tag or marker on your bag so it sets itself apart from all of the others. It can be a scarf, some neon tape, a sticker, etc. Just make sure that it is something bright and obvious.

Always let someone know when you are planning to travel. While unexpected trips and spontaneous travel may seem like a good idea at the time, it is not so great if something goes awry. Letting a friend, family member or neighbor know you will be gone and where you are going is always a good idea. Contact that person as soon as you reach your destination. Let them know when you will be coming home. You will be glad you did.

Before leaving on a trip, find out and write down the addresses of the American embassies in the countries you'll be visiting. While the embassy is not a traveler's aid office, they can help you if your passport is stolen or if you find yourself in some kind of unexpected legal trouble while overseas.

Because security does not allow you to lock your luggage, you run the risk of the zippers coming undone and your belongings leaving a trail across the country and around the baggage claim. To help prevent this, use zip ties, which hold the zipper together, but can easily be cut off (with little cost to you) by security, if necessary.

The best part of traveling is being able to spend freely once you get to your destination. While the hotel and the flight are usually the most expensive part, the best trips usually involve spending a ton of money out and about. So before you travel set up a savings plan such that you have a fat wallet after paying for the hotel and the flight so you can maximize your enjoyment.

Consider flying on holidays if you are looking for a cheaper fare. Many people do not want to deal with the hassle of being in an airport on a holiday so flights are usually much cheaper. If you plan an early morning flight, you will not miss any of the holiday festivities.

If you're going on a cruise either by yourself or with only one other person, consider getting the smallest room available. It's usually a lot cheaper and you can put that money to good use. You're not going to want to spend a lot of time in your room except when you're sleeping or washing, so why should you spend a fortune on it?

Jet lag is a common problem when traveling across time zones. While it cannot be avoided, getting extra sleep in the days leading up to the flight can help to lessen the effects. Sleep during the flight too.

If at all possible, when traveling abroad, try to get some of that country's currency before you even get on the plane. That way, you have one less thing to worry about when you arrive and will prevent you from having to take out large amounts of money at the airport.

When you are traveling on a cruise ship, wear your key as a necklace. It is easy to leave your key laying around while you are at the pool or in another area of the ship. This compromises the security of your room, so consider attaching your key to a necklace and wearing around your neck.

When visiting America's National Parks, don't just drive around the park. Get out and explore by foot. It is a great experience to visit the park, and see all that it has to offer. The only way to do that is to find a hiking trail and explore the area.

When you return home from your travels, make a photo album of your adventures. Particularly if you were on a road trip, you probably encountered a lot of interesting sights on your journey. A photo album allows your family and friends to see everything that you did and helps to preserve your memories.

As you can see from these tips, there are any number of things that can help your trip to go more smoothly. Whether all of these tips apply to your upcoming trip or just a few of them, they will help to keep inconvenient hiccups out of your travels.