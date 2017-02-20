Have A Great Journey With These Fantastic Tips

When you are going to be traveling, there oftentimes, are thousands of things running through your mind. Is there something you have forgotten to do? Did you get everything you need? Simply use our advice and you will be embarking on a picture perfect trip, no matter where you are going.

When flying, always have a bottle of water handy. Drinking plenty of fluids will ensure that your body stays hydrated during the flight. The air inside the cabin is extremely dry, playing havoc with your body. Don't substitute alcohol or caffeine for water, as this can make dehydration worse.

If you are collecting frequent flier miles from your travels, pay attention to the terms of use for those miles. In many cases, the miles expire just twelve to eighteen months after they've been earned, or they can only be used on certain dates and to a limited set of locations. Before selecting an airline based on miles, know the restrictions.

Before one is about to travel they should consider how they are going to pack. When packing one should always think about leaving one bag, suitcase, or other luggage partially empty. By leaving extra space there will always be room for more things that one may pick up while traveling such as souvenirs.

Spend more money on a better hotel than the one that's cheap, but may be in a bad area. Cheap prices draw customers, but remember they also draw shady people too. Spend a few dollars extra and book a hotel that is in a better area with better reviews to boot.

If you have a choice when booking flights for travel, select an airline that uses primarily 767 jets. These larger jets have more legroom, and offer more direct flights because they can stay in the air longer. Also, the 767s have a two-three-two seat configuration, meaning there is only one middle seat per row instead of the usual two.

If you are traveling on an extended vacation, plan on doing laundry as you go. You should not attempt to carry more than a week's worth of clothing with you at any one time. More than that will become too bulky to easily transport from place to place; doing laundry in the sink is easier.

Avoid driving in rush hour traffic when setting out on your trip. If it's impossible to avoid rush hour, consider stopping during this time to refuel or grab something to eat. This may be an opportunity to stop for something to eat and give the kids time to get some exercise.

If you're going on a cruise, make sure you bring a small day bag with you. You'll find that your luggage won't be available right away when you board the ship. So you'll want to have a bag with a swim suit, a book, an extra change of clothes in it, and anything else you might need right away.

When deciding on which National Park you would like to visit, keep in mind some parks see bigger crowds than others. There are National Parks that see millions of visitors every year. If you don't mind crowds, then this will not be a consideration you have to take. In most parks, even though there are lots of people, there is usually plenty of room.

Travel in May and October to avoid crowds, save money and enjoy temperate weather. In those months, many families with children cannot travel due to school commitments, making many tourist attractions much less crowded. This may also result in lower costs for airfare and hotels. As an added bonus, the weather in May and October is usually perfect for traveling -- not too hot and not too cold.

Travelers without children should not be too quick to judge or get angry with small children on a public mode of transportation. Traveling with children is quite stressful for the parents as well and they are usually highly embarrassed by their child's behavior. Try to remember that you were once a child as well and if in a plane, recognize that high altitudes are quite hard on a small child's inner ears.

Bring your own coffee or tea when you travel. Hotels often provide a small coffee maker for guests in their rooms, however often the coffee and tea selection is less than ideal. Everyone has their own personal favorite brand or flavor of coffee, so to make sure your day starts off the way you like it, bring that taste of home with you on your trip.

Reviews that are online are quite helpful but they are not always 100% reliable. Read between the lines to get a better idea if the person who has written the review is being persnickety or if they actually had a bad experience in the place you are researching. You may find other reviewers that say that it was a lovely time there.

