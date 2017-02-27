Planning A Journey? Look Into These Tips!

Travel can be stressful for anybody. If you are not prepared to face the challenges that can arise while traveling, then it is highly doubtful that you would find traveling a good experience. However, there are some strategies that you can use to make your travel experience, much more satisfactory.

When taking a road trip to an unfamiliar area, be sure that your car is serviced and you have a full tank of gas. The last thing you need is to break down, unaware of where the nearest gas station is. Keep an empty gas can in the trunk of your car in the event that you run out of gas. You will be able to make your way to the nearest service station and fill up the can, rather than calling someone out to do that for you.

When traveling to a strange city, always be aware of your surroundings. Both, extremely busy and extremely quiet streets, can carry added risk. Tourists who are busy gawking at the sights may turn around to find their wallet gone. Always check to see who is around you and pay attention, if you feel like someone might be following you.

Consider traveling to small towns if you are on a budget. Small towns have their own unique charm and attractions. You can usually find historical districts and picturesque scenery in town. Accommodations are usually very affordable. Because the town is not a tourist attraction, this is a good option for a quiet getaway.

Keep important things in your carry on bag. You definitely do not want to lose your passport, prescribed medications or any other necessities you can't afford to travel without. Make sure you put these things aside, either on your person or safely inside a bag that you can bring aboard the plane with you.

When traveling in foreign countries, beware of police officers who ask for your ID. Make sure you ask them for their ID to prove they're actually a cop. Instead of showing them your real passport, show them a photocopy instead. You don't want to risk a thief running off with your passport.

When you are traveling, it is important to remember to be aware of your vital belongings at all times. Carry your purse securely under your arm. Also, do not use bags that someone can easily open on a crowded subway or in another crowded public area. When you are buying a bag keep these things in mind.

Want to take a trip with some friends, but nobody has a car big enough for everyone to fit in? Traveling with children and want to minimize the food and bathroom breaks? Try renting an RV; and then you can pack everyone in, even the family dog. Look online for rental companies in your area.

If you're leaving your car at the airport while you're away, reserve your spot in advance if possible. This will save you a lot of money. If you live close to the airport you may want to take a taxi instead of paying for parking.

If you are traveling abroad, it's a wise idea to sign up with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a free government service for citizens of the United States who live in a foreign country or are planning to visit one. Providing STEP with your contact information and some details on your trip allows them to contact you in the event of an emergency and to advise you of travel warnings and alerts.

If you are taking a short trip, it could be in your best interest to travel in the middle of the week as opposed to the weekend. Not surprisingly many companies, mainly hotels, may charge more for their services on the weekend when they experience increased volume. If the time of week does not matter to you, choose the cheaper option.

Beware of high cell phone charges when travelling overseas. Cell phones are usually the most expensive way to contact someone at home when you are abroad. E-mail or Skype are the cheapest options, but if you prefer to use a telephone, buying a phone card and using a local payphone can also be relatively cheap.

To best plan your travel, do research ahead of time. People often read guidebooks, but there is a new spin thanks to the Internet. Check out feedback of local establishments on review sites, search for blog posts on the city you are visiting and read information on travel forums.

Give your travel information (including where you are going and the name and number of the hotel where you will be staying) to multiple friends and relatives. This way, if something were to happen when you are away, it will be easy for your loved ones to get a hold of you.

If you enjoy wine, the corks from the bottles that you've ordered throughout your travels can make a great souvenir. Consider writing the date and any other interesting information on it to mark the occasion. When you get home, put the corks in an empty vase or similar container and use it as a decoration in your living room.

Hopefully you have found these tips to be both helpful and stress relieving. If you take them and apply them to the planning of your vacation, you are going to be able to get to your destination with far less stress than you would if you did not have the valuable information that you learned here.