Advice For Remaining At A Hotel

A substandard hotel stay is downright insulting when you consider how much a hotel costs. A bad hotel experience always leaves a bad memory. Instead of letting these problems occur, you should look through the advice here so the next hotel stay you have will be enjoyable.

If you are hungry when you get to your hotel and do not want to leave, consider ordering room service. This will cost you a little extra, but the convenience it provides is worth it.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

To keep your drinking water clean in a hotel room, rinse out your drinking glasses, even if there is a paper cover or a plastic wrapping around it. Dust and debris from the plastic can settle in the glass, leading to an unpleasant first sip. Taking the time to rinse it out will make your experience better.

To save a little bit of money on the cost of your hotel room, whether you are booking over the phone or online, see if there is a discount for paying at the time of booking rather than waiting to pay at checkout. Often this can make the difference between queen and king beds, or between a room and a suite.

To get a good price when you want a hotel room, get your trips planned quite a few weeks or so in advance. You can get some great discounts if your trip is booked several months into the future. You might even be able to save up to 50 percent off at some very exclusive hotels.

If you know that you will need to make phone calls from your hotel room, check to make sure you will have free Wi-Fi service. Rather than using the in-room phone, and getting charged an arm and a leg, use an Internet phone service that is free. For example, both Skype and Line are possibilities.

When traveling with children, be sure the hotels you choose offer features the kids will enjoy. A playground on site is very helpful. A pool with plenty of shallow area and/or a kiddie pool will provide great play time. Also check to see if the hotel you are interested in offers a child care service.

Stay safe and secure in a hotel. Travelers to hotels are often robbed even when they are inside the room. Use every lock the hotel provides, including the handle lock, chain and deadbolt. Hotels are a magnet for shady characters looking to exploit people who are traveling with a lot of money and valuables.

To enjoy a tropical destination a bit more quietly, stay away from the large, all-inclusive resorts that bring in quantity but also feature nonstop partying. Instead, choose a smaller resort that also offers shuttles to the major local attractions. You'll have a stay that is more on your terms, especially when it's time to sit out on your patio in the quiet of the night.

Sign up for AAA if you wish to get better hotel arrangements while you travel. AAA members get good hotel discounts and can also find good car rental rates much more easily. Parents of younger children are likely to enjoy the free car seat provided in many locations.

Figure out what comes with your hotel. Find out if the hotel offers better noise control and views on one side. Ask them about nearby public transportation, restaurants, and if they are near any entertainment or business areas. You should also find out the type of neighborhood they're in and what their environmental policies are.

Avoid using the phone in the hotel to make any calls. If you do not have a mobile phone, it would be a good idea to purchase a prepaid phone to make calls during your stay. The only exception should be if free local calls are included in the room rate.

Booking a hotel doesn't have to be stressful if you just use the hints from above. They can help you find a great hotel, save money and even get extra perks thrown in the deal. That a great way to get your hotel stay off to a great start so start doing your research as soon as possible.