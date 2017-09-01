Know What To Expect When You Stay At Hotels

One of the most important parts of booking a trip is the hotel room. Staying in a hotel that is too expensive can strain your budget which will take away what can be spent on other fun things you wanted to do. The tips and tricks below will help you keep your wallet fat and your trip fabulous.

Try using price comparison sites online to find a hotel when you're on a budget. Websites like Priceline, Travelocity, Expedia, and the like can help you see all kinds of hotels in different locations. You can narrow down your searches to specific price ranges and compare them to each other.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

Be clear about check-in time at the hotel you have booked. If you don't check, the room may not be ready when you arrive. Call the hotel if you are early and find out if your room is ready.

When booking a hotel stay, always check the Internet. There are many travel sites located online that let you compare prices for hotel located in the city of your choosing. Additionally, you can save a lot of money by booking your stay during the weekdays. Weekend rates tend to be higher than weekday stays.

Do not feel silly when it comes to asking a hotel's guest representative some questions. If you are looking for quiet and relaxation, you need to ask ahead to be sure you will get it. For instance, is the hotel too close to an airport? Is there construction going on nearby. Know this before booking with a hotel.

If you want to take your pet along on a trip, take care of three tasks before you leave. Ascertain that your hotel is really pet friendly. Make sure you bring along plenty of plastic bags to dispose of any pet waste. Finally, ask the hotel staff if you can have a room on the far end away from guests so that you don't interfere with their visit.

To get a workout without leaving your hotel room, take your suspension training gear along. Most systems fit into a bag that doesn't weigh more than three or four pounds, and all you need is a door frame to attach the system to. You can get a solid strength training workout by using your body weight to provide resistance.

Be sure to check for online deals. Most of the time, you can get cheaper deals by taking a few minutes to search for them on the Internet. It is a great way to choose your hotel. You will find deals this way that the hotels won't tell you about over the phone.

Before you make your hotel reservation, check to see if any fees will be added to your bill. Many hotels charge extra for parking, Wi-Fi and even room cleaning. These charges can make your stay more costly than you anticipated, so be sure to ask about them before you make your decision.

Join the hotel's membership program if you frequently stay there on business trips. The more points you get, the more free stays you can use for vacations.

You should always find out how much hotel transfers will cost before you book a room. You don't want to ruin the deal you are getting on your room by paying for an expensive transfer. Asking these things before anything happens will allow you to save more.

Make location a top priority when it comes to searching for hotels. If you are going to be staying in a city and want to sight-see, it may not be wise to stay in a hotel 30 minutes away from all the action. Ask the hotel about attractions close by or look up their location on the Internet.

To keep your car safe and secure while you are staying at a hotel, make sure that you either bring your valuables inside or conceal them in the trunk when you park the car. Even if you lock the doors, if valuable items are visible, thieves will often break in and take them, so be proactive and save your treasures.

Book your hotel room as far in advance as possible. You will be surprised at how quickly hotels fill up, especially in smaller towns with few hotels. If you wait until last minute, there is a good chance you may not even be able to book a room. So, be sure to reserve your room as soon as you know you need one!

Do not let bad hotel accommodations spoil your trip. Plenty of research is always the key to finding the best deals. You will open the door to better choices when you know what to look for. You should enjoy every detail of a vacation, even the stay in the hotel room! Next time you're planning a vacation, remember this useful advice.