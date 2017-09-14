Going On Getaway? Check Out These Tips Before Booking Your Hotel!

Having a disastrous hotel stay is something that almost everyone has experienced. Nobody wants to make expensive mistakes like that twice. Fortunately, the below article provides solid advice on how to ensure you book the best possible hotel room at the best possible price.

To accommodate a small family without having to pay for more than one hotel room, look for a location that offers suites. Often the rates are competitive with single-room rates at other hotels, but the addition of a living area (and a fold-out bed) means that more of you can sleep comfortably.

Checking online is the best way to find a good price and get the information that you need about hotels. Usually, when you try to book a room over the phone, the clerk will not let you know that there is a better deal online. So, it's up personally to you to go searching for such discounts. RueLaLaTravel, SniqueAway and Jetsetter are all good Internet sites to check with.

There are things to think about when choosing a hotel. Price is one thing you should consider, but when you get a hotel you may want it near a certain place. You may or may not care about such amenities such as a gym, large pool, WiFi or a free breakfast buffet. Look for the hotel that gives as many of the extra you desire as possible.

When traveling with a pet, your choices of hotels will be limited. Once you find a hotel that is pet friendly, find out what the policies are with regard to pets. Most hotels charge an extra fee for pets, and they may have designated areas in which to walk your pet. Be sure you know the particulars ahead of time to avoid potential problems later.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

Look into club-level rates. While these rooms are more expensive up front, they typically offer a great value. For example, included in the price could be breakfast or dessert, Wi-Fi service or other perks, like drinks and snacks. See what is offered and decide if the extra cost is worth it to you.

If you stay in a particular hotel chain, ask about their membership program. Like the programs for frequent flyer, these programs the hotel offer give you points whenever you stay with them. They will get you discounts on the hotel restaurants, spa deals, and just a number of great stuff.

If you want to take your pet along on a trip, take care of three tasks before you leave. You want to ensure you've chosen a pet-friendly hotel. In addition, take along some plastic bags to pick up your pet's mess. When you go to make the hotel reservation, see if there is room on the end that would prevent the other guests from hearing a noisy pet.

The price you pay at a hotel often depends on the time frame in which you reserve the room. Hotels price rooms in part based on availability. If possible, don't make your reservation more than a day in advance. This will get you the very best rate on your hotel room. Hotels would rather discount the price because an empty room does not earn them any money.

Pay attention to your security when you stay at a hotel. Make note of the fire exits and locations of fire extinguishers. Keep your door locked, and keep your key or key card in a safe place. Stash any valuables in the hotel safe. Consider bringing a flashlight along and keeping it by your bed in case you need it during the night.

Sign on to Facebook and find the page of the hotel you are staying at. Write a little message on their page, and see if the staff responds. You never know, they may offer you a special perk! If nothing else, keep up with what is happening on the page in case any specials are announced.

It is sometimes possible to save money on your hotel costs by booking a package deal that includes your flight, hotel and rental car. Before you decide what to do, check the prices of the flight, hotel and rental car individually and as part of various packages. Then you can choose the most lucrative deal.

Use Twitter to your advantage. Prior to booking your hotel, tweet the property and see if there are any discounts available. Social media is becoming more popular than ever, and hotels use this medium to get the word out about the specials they have out there. If you aren't very familiar with tweeting, you can simply use the search function on Twitter.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

There's plenty of different sources for bargain hotel rooms, as you've read above. Keep these tips and your research handy when you are booking your room. You'll be rewarded with an enjoyable stay that fits your budget.