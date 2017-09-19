Selecting The Hotel That Gets You The Most Value

You want to be treated with respect when you stay at a hotel. You want to be comfortable without having to spend a fortune. Therefore, continue reading to educate yourself on how to select the best possible hotel rooms.

Check online reviews before booking a room. These sites will allow you to see previous guests' experiences at the hotels you are considering. Factor former guests' reviews into your final decision.

To find the best deals on hotels consider a travel agent. Many times travel agents can find wonderful hotels at a great price. When booking with a travel agent, ensure that the agent knows both your wants and your needs. This will allow the travel agent to shop for both and offer you choices.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

If you plan on bringing your family to a hotel, you should look for family-friendly policies and special deals online. Try using family vacation review sites. You can find many family hotels and resort reviews. Searching through these sites should help you also locate deals to make your trip more enjoyable and affordable.

When searching for a hotel, consider "bundle" packages. For example, if you have to fly to your location, look for a bundle that includes both your hotel room and your airfare. You should save quite a bit of money that way, but make sure to always double-check the regular room rate to ensure you are getting a good deal.

When traveling with children, be sure the hotels you choose offer features the kids will enjoy. A playground on site is very helpful. A pool with plenty of shallow area and/or a kiddie pool will provide great play time. Also check to see if the hotel you are interested in offers a child care service.

If you want to save some serious money on your hotel reservations, get the price bundled with something else. This is typically done through an online travel site. When bundled with airfare, hotel room rates drop dramatically, sometimes by over half the list rates that are publicly advertised elsewhere on the Internet.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

Try out DealAngel the next time you are looking online for hotel rooms. This relatively newer site will show you just how good of a deal you are actually getting. It even has a unique feature that will show you how hotel rates vary by date, letting you pick the cheapest time to go.

Avoid using the phone in the hotel to make any calls. If you do not have a mobile phone, it would be a good idea to purchase a prepaid phone to make calls during your stay. The only exception should be if free local calls are included in the room rate.

Follow a hotel chain you are thinking about reserving with on social media. Deals and promotions are often promoted first or sometimes only on Facebook and Twitter. Introduce yourself to hotel employees through social media to see if you can get any tips from them on booking a great deal.

As you see, there are many things you can do to make sure that you get a room at a great hotel.But you also want one at a price that will be right for your budget. Using the advice from above will help you weed out the bad so you can book a hotel room that puts your mind at ease.