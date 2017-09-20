Guidance On Hotels That All Travelers Must Have In Their Toolbox

Your hotel choice can be the very thing that determines whether your trip is enjoyable or whether is is a horribly overpriced mistake. If you want to keep from making an expensive, regrettable choice, then keep reading. Below you will find everything you need to know about finding a great hotel at a price that is right for you.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

To help your family get into the hotel as comfortably as possible when you are pulling in for a late-night checkin, pull the car under the porte cochere, and leave the engine running while you go inside to check in. Even if you don't get lucky enough to get to have a room close to the front and have to drive to another entrance, this minimizes the traipsing that they have to do.

To ensure that you get the best service from the custodial staff at a hotel, leave a few dollars each morning for each bed that you use. This nominal cost will help you get rooms that receive the little extras, such as a towel or two more, or even an extra pillow.

To keep your family active and engaged when you are in a hotel far from home, talk to the concierge when you check in to get a list of nearby attractions. At the end of each day, sit down and map out a plan for the next morning. This gives you more vacation time and less time sitting in front of a television waiting to decide what to do.

Read the reviews before choosing hotels that look less than top notch. Sure there are lots of hotels that don't look like the Four Seasons, and there are many that are plenty clean to stay in. There are others though that can be very dirty inside. Reading reviews can help you steer clear of the poorer lot of hotels out there.

When booking a hotel stay, always check the Internet. There are many travel sites located online that let you compare prices for hotel located in the city of your choosing. Additionally, you can save a lot of money by booking your stay during the weekdays. Weekend rates tend to be higher than weekday stays.

If you are out of the room for any length of time, protect the valuables you leave in the room. In addition to leaving expensive items in a safe, leave the television on when you are out of the room. That will make it look like you are still there and thieves will move on.

If you are interested in "going green" when traveling, try going to a "green" hotel. Start by looking for these hotels online. There are several organizations that let you search for these hotels easily like Green Hotels Association and Green Globe. They will have a comprehensive list of green hotels in different locations.

If you plan on using any glasses from the hotel minibar, make sure that you wash them first. Even if they appear to be clean, they may have been wiped with a chemical cleaner. Many housekeeping staff use the same products that they use to clean windows and mirrors on those glasses.

If you don't have your heart set on a certain hotel, try using a website like Hotels.com. These types of sites let you put in bids and then return a list of hotels in your price range. The only drawback is that they may not reveal which hotel you have booked until after you have committed to staying there.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

Be aware that many hotels charge for using the hotel's Internet. You can avoid this fee by visiting a local coffee shop or restaurant that offers free Internet. If you must use the Internet at the hotel, do only what you have to do online and get off quickly to save the most money.

Be sure you know the cost associated with hotel transfers when booking a room. Many times, rooms seem to be a good deal, but there are hidden fees for this service. Inquiring in advance will mean more savings for you.

Make sure the hotel you choose has friendly staff. Nothing can ruin a hotel stay faster than rude staff members. They need to be accommodating and welcoming. Try looking at some reviews online for the hotel you want. This can help you see how other travelers felt about the staff of a hotel. Their comments can help you decide between hotels for your trip.

Check out the prices at the hotel website. Sometimes the hotel website will have deals that trump the hotel discount websites out there. Before you pick a deal be sure to do this due diligence. You can even call the hotel to ask if they have any unpublished rates.

If you do not trust leaving your valuables in the safe provided in your room, hotel staff will store it in the safe located there. Make sure that you get some type of receipt verifying the items you give them. This will help cover damages in case something goes missing.

Avoid using the hotel bedspread. The bedspread isn't washed often, while the sheets are. This means you might find that the bedspread is carrying germs and bacteria. Remove the bedspread and use your own travel blanket or comforter, instead.

As demonstrated above, there are many things you can do to make sure that you are not being overcharged for a substandard room in an undesirable part of town. It just takes a bit of research and using the advice in the hints above. So keep them in mind the next time you are booking a room and have a enjoyable stay.